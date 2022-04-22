Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 9,800 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 816.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in KB Home by 35.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

NYSE:KBH opened at $33.74 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

