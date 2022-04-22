Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $970,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $144.25 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

