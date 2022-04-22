Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Saia by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $209.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.24. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.38.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.