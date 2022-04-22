Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

