Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.12% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.79 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,966.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

