Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAR opened at $308.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.79.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

