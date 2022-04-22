Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,948 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,141,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $185.98 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $247.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

