Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,900 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Clearfield worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $759.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.15. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

