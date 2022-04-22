Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 386 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

NYSE LEA opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.73. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

