Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Robert Half International by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 85,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.