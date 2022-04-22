Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.87

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 87 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRGLY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.13) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,166.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

