Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $20.79 on Friday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hawaiian by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

