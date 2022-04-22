HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMX Royalty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EMX stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

