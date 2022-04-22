HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMX. TheStreet cut EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMX Royalty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.67.
EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.
