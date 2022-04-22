HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMX. TheStreet cut EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMX Royalty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.