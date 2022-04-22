HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.40-17.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.14 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.400-$17.600 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.55.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $51.15 on Friday, reaching $218.29. 154,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,837. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $196.22 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.04. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $2,570,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

