Head to Head Review: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) versus Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bancolombia pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out -10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bancolombia and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 0 3 4 0 2.57 Grupo Supervielle 1 0 0 0 1.00

Bancolombia presently has a consensus price target of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Bancolombia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 18.80% 11.51% 1.34% Grupo Supervielle -0.77% -1.77% -0.24%

Volatility and Risk

Bancolombia has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancolombia and Grupo Supervielle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $5.87 billion 1.75 $1.23 billion $4.42 9.65 Grupo Supervielle $1.23 billion 0.14 -$9.05 million ($0.10) -18.40

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancolombia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancolombia beats Grupo Supervielle on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; financial support to real estate developers and mortgages for individuals and companies; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products; and online and computer banking services. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, restructurings, and structured financing; money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; and digital banking platform, transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing services, as well as credit cards. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,057 branches; 18,631 banking correspondents; 535 PAMs; 215 kiosks in El Salvador and 137 in Colombia; and 6,124 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About Grupo Supervielle (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade finance and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products primarily personal accidents insurance, protected bag insurance, life insurance, and integral insurance policies for entrepreneurs and SMEs; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as an online broker. As of December 31, 2020, it operates through a network of 302 access points, including 185 bank branches, 13 banking payment and collection centers, 79 CCF sales points, 20 consumer finance branches, and 5 MILA's customer support offices, as well as 457 ATMs, 221 self-service terminals, and 256 ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

