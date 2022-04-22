Head to Head Review: Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) vs. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hallmark Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services $404.70 million 0.16 $9.00 million $0.54 6.41

Hallmark Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hallmark Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hallmark Financial Services has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.41%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services 2.38% 0.94% 0.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs. The Standard Commercial segment provides package and monoline property/casualty insurance products and services. The Personal segment offers non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. It markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.