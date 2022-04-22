Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 72,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,877. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

