HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,755. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

