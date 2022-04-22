HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $68.32. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.40, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

