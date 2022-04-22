Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Given New $7.25 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.30 to $7.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $759.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.