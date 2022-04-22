HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.92 ($82.71).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €38.93 ($41.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a one year high of €97.50 ($104.84).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

