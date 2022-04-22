Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Shares Down 0.9%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.25 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74.10 ($0.96). 279,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 426,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.80 ($0.97).

The firm has a market cap of £139.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

