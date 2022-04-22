Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,706 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Destination XL Group worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.90. 427,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,423. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $133.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Destination XL Group news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $295,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,026,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,612 shares of company stock valued at $443,571 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.