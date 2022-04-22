Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 125,367 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.03. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $164.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

