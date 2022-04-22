Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $172,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,179,000 after buying an additional 145,499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19,271.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,307,000 after buying an additional 115,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $47,780,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.49. 7,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,242. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.85 and a 200 day moving average of $495.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.