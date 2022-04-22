Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,611. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

