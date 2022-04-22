Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 803,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 125,054 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 584,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 62.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.95. 15,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $407.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.88.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.97 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 39.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGY shares. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.