Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 113,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $558,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $8,876,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,253,377 shares of company stock worth $58,854,400. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. 1,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

