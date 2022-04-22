Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Workiva by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 140,876 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Workiva by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,812. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.65 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

