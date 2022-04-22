Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,804 Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4,068.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,217. The stock has a market cap of $176.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. Ocwen Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $293.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

