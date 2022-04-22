Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.70. 34,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

