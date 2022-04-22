Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4,108.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVTC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,047. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,858.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

