Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $752,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $388.77. 2,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,040. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.16. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

