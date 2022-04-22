Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

NTLA stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,163. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.01. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

