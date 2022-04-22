Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Lowered to CHF 58

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 70 to CHF 58 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Holcim from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holcim has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

