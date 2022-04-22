Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 14,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 99,971 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

