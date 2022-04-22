Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

