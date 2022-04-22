Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.68. The stock had a trading volume of 132,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day moving average is $203.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

