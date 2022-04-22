HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 574 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.47) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.30) target price on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.94) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.90) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 563.91 ($7.34).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 526.70 ($6.85) on Thursday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £106.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($284,577.67).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

