Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$14.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.01.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

