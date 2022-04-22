Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.01.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

