Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Humana has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $27.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

HUM opened at $455.92 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.55.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

