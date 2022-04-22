Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

