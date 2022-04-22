Ï„Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $176.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,521.95 or 0.06406026 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $781,803.15 and $176.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.37 or 0.07456163 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.94 or 1.00212366 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036716 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

