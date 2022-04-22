ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCHGet Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 1,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCHGet Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. ICC accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.48% of ICC worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.