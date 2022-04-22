ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 1,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. ICC accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.48% of ICC worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

