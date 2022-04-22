Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.84

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.84 and traded as low as $8.06. Ideal Power shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 31,562 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 27.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

