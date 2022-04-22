Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.71.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
