iExec RLC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.70 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $161.48 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00005096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00104627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,200,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

