iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.04

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 2580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.